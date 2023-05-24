Quantum Corporation (QMCO) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ: QMCO)’s stock price has gone decline by -7.02 in comparison to its previous close of 1.14, however, the company has experienced a 13.98% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ: QMCO) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for QMCO is 2.55. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for QMCO is $3.92, which is $2.86 above the current price. The public float for QMCO is 100.33M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.40% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of QMCO on May 24, 2023 was 142.84K shares.

QMCO’s Market Performance

QMCO stock saw an increase of 13.98% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 9.83% and a quarterly increase of -14.52%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.31%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.03% for Quantum Corporation (QMCO). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.70% for QMCO’s stock, with a -17.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

QMCO Trading at 7.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QMCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.31%, as shares surge +8.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QMCO rose by +13.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9703. In addition, Quantum Corporation saw -2.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QMCO starting from Cabrera Brian E, who sale 30,915 shares at the price of $0.95 back on May 02. After this action, Cabrera Brian E now owns 244,046 shares of Quantum Corporation, valued at $29,372 using the latest closing price.

Cabrera Brian E, the SVP Chief Admin Ofcr & Secy of Quantum Corporation, sale 863 shares at $1.39 during a trade that took place back on Nov 02, which means that Cabrera Brian E is holding 274,961 shares at $1,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QMCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.48 for the present operating margin

+39.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Quantum Corporation stands at -8.66. Equity return is now at value 37.00, with -15.00 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.23 and the total asset turnover is 1.88. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.92.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Quantum Corporation (QMCO) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.