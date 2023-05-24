HEICO Corporation (HEI) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

In the past week, HEI stock has gone down by -7.15%, with a monthly decline of -3.34% and a quarterly plunge of -5.41%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.12%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.47% for HEICO Corporation. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.97% for HEI’s stock, with a 1.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in HEICO Corporation (NYSE: HEI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for HEICO Corporation (NYSE: HEI) is above average at 63.67x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.17.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for HEICO Corporation (HEI) is $188.00, which is $12.5 above the current market price. The public float for HEI is 116.36M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.60% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of HEI on May 24, 2023 was 306.01K shares.

HEI) stock’s latest price update

The stock of HEICO Corporation (NYSE: HEI) has decreased by -7.89 when compared to last closing price of 178.94.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -7.15% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/16/21 that Plug Power, Rivian, Roblox, Adobe: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

HEI Trading at -2.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HEI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.12%, as shares sank -1.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HEI fell by -7.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $171.48. In addition, HEICO Corporation saw 7.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HEI starting from Neitzel Julie, who sale 250 shares at the price of $133.61 back on Apr 12. After this action, Neitzel Julie now owns 155 shares of HEICO Corporation, valued at $33,403 using the latest closing price.

SCHRIESHEIM ALAN, the Director of HEICO Corporation, sale 20,000 shares at $166.79 during a trade that took place back on Apr 05, which means that SCHRIESHEIM ALAN is holding 114,261 shares at $3,335,710 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HEI

Equity return is now at value 14.10, with 8.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, HEICO Corporation (HEI) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.