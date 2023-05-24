Choice Hotels International Inc. (CHH) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Choice Hotels International Inc. (NYSE: CHH) has decreased by -4.56 when compared to last closing price of 118.82.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -7.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported 9 hours ago that Choice Hotels Seeks to Buy Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Is It Worth Investing in Choice Hotels International Inc. (NYSE: CHH) Right Now?

Choice Hotels International Inc. (NYSE: CHH) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CHH is 1.28. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 4 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CHH is $124.80, which is $12.38 above the current price. The public float for CHH is 29.61M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.01% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CHH on May 24, 2023 was 391.26K shares.

CHH’s Market Performance

CHH’s stock has seen a -7.00% decrease for the week, with a -11.63% drop in the past month and a -5.23% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.58% for Choice Hotels International Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.18% for CHH’s stock, with a simple moving average of -4.96% for the last 200 days.

CHH Trading at -6.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.27%, as shares sank -10.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHH fell by -7.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $124.19. In addition, Choice Hotels International Inc. saw 0.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CHH starting from JEWS WILLIAM L, who sale 2,214 shares at the price of $119.46 back on Mar 10. After this action, JEWS WILLIAM L now owns 23,389 shares of Choice Hotels International Inc., valued at $264,484 using the latest closing price.

Oaksmith Scott E, the Senior Vice President of Choice Hotels International Inc., sale 1,680 shares at $126.05 during a trade that took place back on Mar 06, which means that Oaksmith Scott E is holding 33,394 shares at $211,764 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CHH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.98 for the present operating margin

+47.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Choice Hotels International Inc. stands at +23.56. The total capital return value is set at 32.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch 25.69.

Based on Choice Hotels International Inc. (CHH), the company’s capital structure generated 830.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 89.26. Total debt to assets is 60.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 822.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 88.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.68 and the total asset turnover is 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.80.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Choice Hotels International Inc. (CHH) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.