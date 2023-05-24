Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Ferrari N.V. (RACE)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ferrari N.V. (NYSE: RACE) is above average at 49.14x.

The public float for RACE is 115.92M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.68% of that float. The average trading volume of RACE on May 24, 2023 was 333.65K shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

RACE) stock’s latest price update

Ferrari N.V. (NYSE: RACE)’s stock price has dropped by -3.86 in relation to previous closing price of 301.53. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.92% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 05/04/23 that Ferrari’s Impressive Earnings Drive the Stock Higher. Luxury Is Proving Resilient.

RACE’s Market Performance

Ferrari N.V. (RACE) has seen a -0.92% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 3.47% gain in the past month and a 11.24% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.13% for RACE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.35% for RACE’s stock, with a simple moving average of 24.06% for the last 200 days.

RACE Trading at 4.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RACE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.04%, as shares surge +4.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RACE fell by -0.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $289.52. In addition, Ferrari N.V. saw 35.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RACE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.39 for the present operating margin

+48.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ferrari N.V. stands at +18.30. The total capital return value is set at 24.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.33.

Based on Ferrari N.V. (RACE), the company’s capital structure generated 108.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.03. Total debt to assets is 36.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 70.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.30 and the total asset turnover is 0.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.30.

Conclusion

In summary, Ferrari N.V. (RACE) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.