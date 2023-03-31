ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) Stock Records 7.69% Quarterly Movement

In the past week, ZTO stock has gone down by -0.39%, with a monthly gain of 17.00% and a quarterly surge of 7.69%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.25%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.05% for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.83% for ZTO stock, with a simple moving average of 11.94% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO) Right Now?

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 23.42x. and a 36-month beta value of -0.01. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 23 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ZTO is 597.11M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.95% of that float. On March 31, 2023, the average trading volume of ZTO was 2.75M shares.

ZTO) stock’s latest price update

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO)’s stock price has increased by 0.57 compared to its previous closing price of 28.27. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.39% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZTO

Analysts’ Opinion of ZTO

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZTO reach a price target of $35, previously predicting the price at $27. The rating they have provided for ZTO stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on August 19th, 2022.

Macquarie gave a rating of “Outperform” to ZTO, setting the target price at $40.20 in the report published on November 18th of the previous year.

ZTO Trading at 5.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZTO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.25%, as shares surge +17.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZTO fell by -0.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.08. In addition, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. saw 5.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ZTO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.68 for the present operating margin

+25.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. stands at +19.25. The total capital return value is set at 11.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.27. Equity return is now at value 13.30, with 9.40 for asset returns.

Based on ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO), the company’s capital structure generated 24.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.54. Total debt to assets is 16.71, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.49.

Conclusion

To sum up, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.