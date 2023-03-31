Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME)’s stock price has increased by 2.17 compared to its previous closing price of 8.30. However, the company has experienced a 11.73% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/22/22 that Tencent Music’s Stock Is Soaring. Thanks, Alibaba.

Is It Worth Investing in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) Right Now?

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 25.31x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.79. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) by analysts is $65.29, which is $0.6 above the current market price. The public float for TME is 837.51M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.53% of that float. On March 31, 2023, the average trading volume of TME was 7.20M shares.

TME’s Market Performance

The stock of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) has seen a 11.73% increase in the past week, with a 5.87% rise in the past month, and a 6.67% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.84% for TME. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.70% for TME stock, with a simple moving average of 41.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TME

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to TME, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on January 09th of the current year.

TME Trading at 5.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.17%, as shares surge +3.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TME rose by +11.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +98.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.75. In addition, Tencent Music Entertainment Group saw 2.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TME

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.35 for the present operating margin

+32.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tencent Music Entertainment Group stands at +12.98. The total capital return value is set at 5.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.65. Equity return is now at value 7.70, with 5.50 for asset returns.

Based on Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME), the company’s capital structure generated 12.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.03. Total debt to assets is 8.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 12.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.27.

Conclusion

To sum up, Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.