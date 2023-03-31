Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ: LESL) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 13.80x. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) by analysts is $16.71, which is $6.03 above the current market price. The public float for LESL is 176.39M, and at present, short sellers hold a 13.99% of that float. On March 31, 2023, the average trading volume of LESL was 3.10M shares.

LESL stock's latest price update

Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ: LESL)’s stock price has increased by 1.71 compared to its previous closing price of 10.50. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.19% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

LESL’s Market Performance

Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) has experienced a -0.19% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -14.76% drop in the past month, and a -11.00% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.85% for LESL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.09% for LESL stock, with a simple moving average of -24.27% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LESL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LESL stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for LESL by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for LESL in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $15 based on the research report published on December 01st of the previous year 2022.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LESL reach a price target of $16, previously predicting the price at $18. The rating they have provided for LESL stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 15th, 2022.

MKM Partners gave a rating of “Neutral” to LESL, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on October 04th of the previous year.

LESL Trading at -17.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LESL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.37%, as shares sank -14.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LESL fell by -0.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.53. In addition, Leslie’s Inc. saw -12.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LESL starting from Bubbles Investor Aggregator, L, who sale 9,343,499 shares at the price of $12.02 back on Dec 12. After this action, Bubbles Investor Aggregator, L now owns 8,776,904 shares of Leslie’s Inc., valued at $112,308,858 using the latest closing price.

Gazaway Brad, the of Leslie’s Inc., sale 3,335 shares at $14.82 during a trade that took place back on Sep 26, which means that Gazaway Brad is holding 130,447 shares at $49,425 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LESL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.28 for the present operating margin

+43.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Leslie’s Inc. stands at +10.18. The total capital return value is set at 29.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.34. Equity return is now at value -47.60, with 14.70 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 37.12 and the total asset turnover is 1.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.56.

Conclusion

To sum up, Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.