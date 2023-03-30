The Volatility of Juniper II Corp.’s (JUN) Stock: A 0.24% Ratio for the Week

The stock of Juniper II Corp. (JUN) has seen a 0.24% increase in the past week, with a 0.68% gain in the past month, and a 2.27% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.48% for JUN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.38% for JUN stock, with a simple moving average of 2.98% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Juniper II Corp. (NYSE: JUN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Juniper II Corp. (NYSE: JUN) is above average at 27.29x.

The public float for JUN is 29.90M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.00% of that float. The average trading volume of JUN on March 30, 2023 was 98.16K shares.

JUN) stock’s latest price update

Juniper II Corp. (NYSE: JUN)’s stock price has decreased by 0.00 compared to its previous closing price of 10.37. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.24% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

JUN Trading at 0.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JUN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.31%, as shares surge +0.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JUN rose by +0.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.33. In addition, Juniper II Corp. saw 1.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

In summary, Juniper II Corp. (JUN) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.