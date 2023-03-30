Halliburton Company (HAL) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 18.13x. and a 36-month beta value of 2.17. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 23 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Halliburton Company (HAL) by analysts is $49.58, which is $17.93 above the current market price. The public float for HAL is 901.01M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.77% of that float. On March 30, 2023, the average trading volume of HAL was 9.23M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

HAL) stock’s latest price update

Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL)’s stock price has increased by 0.19 compared to its previous closing price of 31.29. However, the company has seen a 2.92% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/24/23 that Big Oil Eyes New Deals in North Africa Amid Rising Energy Demand

HAL’s Market Performance

Halliburton Company (HAL) has experienced a 2.92% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -13.47% drop in the past month, and a -20.17% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.49% for HAL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.54% for HAL stock, with a simple moving average of -6.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HAL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HAL stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for HAL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HAL in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $50 based on the research report published on January 19th of the current year 2023.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HAL reach a price target of $51. The rating they have provided for HAL stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 12th, 2023.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Strong Buy” to HAL, setting the target price at $53 in the report published on December 09th of the previous year.

HAL Trading at -14.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.11%, as shares sank -16.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HAL rose by +2.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.24. In addition, Halliburton Company saw -20.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HAL starting from Banks Margaret Katherine, who sale 2,769 shares at the price of $38.79 back on Feb 10. After this action, Banks Margaret Katherine now owns 11,856 shares of Halliburton Company, valued at $107,410 using the latest closing price.

Beckwith Van H., the EVP, Secretary and CLO of Halliburton Company, sale 4,493 shares at $40.41 during a trade that took place back on Jan 19, which means that Beckwith Van H. is holding 191,334 shares at $181,562 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HAL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.80 for the present operating margin

+16.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Halliburton Company stands at +7.74. The total capital return value is set at 17.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.37. Equity return is now at value 21.20, with 7.00 for asset returns.

Based on Halliburton Company (HAL), the company’s capital structure generated 114.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.33. Total debt to assets is 39.06, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 111.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.89. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.05.

Conclusion

To sum up, Halliburton Company (HAL) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.