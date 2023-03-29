WestRock Company (WRK) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

In the past week, WRK stock has gone up by 1.86%, with a monthly decline of -8.06% and a quarterly plunge of -17.96%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.66%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.81% for WestRock Company The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.10% for WRK stock, with a simple moving average of -20.02% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in WestRock Company (NYSE: WRK) Right Now?

WestRock Company (NYSE: WRK) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 9.27x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.21.

The public float for WRK is 251.19M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.49% of that float. On March 29, 2023, the average trading volume of WRK was 2.34M shares.

WRK) stock’s latest price update

WestRock Company (NYSE: WRK)’s stock price has increased by 0.90 compared to its previous closing price of 28.83. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 1.86% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barrons Online reported on 02/28/23 that The S&P 500’s Best 5 and Worst 5 Stocks in February

Analysts’ Opinion of WRK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WRK stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for WRK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WRK in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $32 based on the research report published on March 20th of the current year 2023.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to WRK, setting the target price at $45 in the report published on June 21st of the previous year.

WRK Trading at -11.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WRK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.66%, as shares sank -7.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WRK rose by +1.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.60. In addition, WestRock Company saw -17.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WRK starting from Kivits Patrick M., who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $27.38 back on Mar 15. After this action, Kivits Patrick M. now owns 42,132 shares of WestRock Company, valued at $109,520 using the latest closing price.

RUSSELL CURREY M, the Director of WestRock Company, sale 55,000 shares at $36.51 during a trade that took place back on Dec 12, which means that RUSSELL CURREY M is holding 245,271 shares at $2,007,830 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WRK

Equity return is now at value 7.00, with 2.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, WestRock Company (WRK) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.