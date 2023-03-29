Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT)’s stock price has decreased by -1.05 compared to its previous closing price of 129.48. However, the company has experienced a -0.54% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/08/23 that Spotify Launches New Video Feed to Keep Listeners Listening

Is It Worth Investing in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for SPOT is also noteworthy at 1.74. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 13 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for SPOT is $124.65, which is $2.37 above than the current price. The public float for SPOT is 140.64M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.00% of that float. The average trading volume of SPOT on March 29, 2023 was 2.04M shares.

SPOT’s Market Performance

SPOT stock saw an increase of -0.54% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 9.65% and a quarterly increase of 64.89%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.98%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.32% for Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.33% for SPOT stock, with a simple moving average of 27.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SPOT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SPOT stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for SPOT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SPOT in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $155 based on the research report published on March 22nd of the current year 2023.

Redburn, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SPOT reach a price target of $140. The rating they have provided for SPOT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 01st, 2023.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to SPOT, setting the target price at $180 in the report published on February 06th of the current year.

SPOT Trading at 8.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPOT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.98%, as shares surge +10.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +39.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPOT fell by -0.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $125.80. In addition, Spotify Technology S.A. saw 62.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SPOT

Equity return is now at value -18.90, with -5.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.