Navigating the Volatility of Lion Group Holding Ltd.’s (LGHL) Stock

The stock of Lion Group Holding Ltd. (LGHL) has seen a 20.83% increase in the past week, with a -15.94% drop in the past month, and a -72.90% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.56% for LGHL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.58% for LGHL stock, with a simple moving average of -72.21% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: LGHL) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.20. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for LGHL is 45.57M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.19% of that float. On March 29, 2023, the average trading volume of LGHL was 602.15K shares.

LGHL) stock’s latest price update

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: LGHL)’s stock price has increased by 12.71 compared to its previous closing price of 0.26. However, the company has seen a gain of 20.83% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

LGHL Trading at -32.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LGHL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.43%, as shares sank -16.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -60.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LGHL rose by +20.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -72.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2948. In addition, Lion Group Holding Ltd. saw -59.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LGHL

Equity return is now at value -55.70, with -20.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Lion Group Holding Ltd. (LGHL) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.