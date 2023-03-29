KT Corporation (KT) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for KT Corporation (NYSE: KT) is 5.69x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for KT is 0.80. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for KT Corporation (KT) is $17.16, which is $3.27 above the current market price. The public float for KT is 467.29M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.48% of that float. On March 29, 2023, KT’s average trading volume was 1.09M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

KT) stock’s latest price update

KT Corporation (NYSE: KT)’s stock price has decreased by -2.80 compared to its previous closing price of 11.60. Despite this, the company has experienced a -3.47% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

KT’s Market Performance

KT Corporation (KT) has experienced a -3.47% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -2.55% drop in the past month, and a -21.43% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.34% for KT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.48% for KT stock, with a simple moving average of -15.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KT

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KT reach a price target of $18.74. The rating they have provided for KT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 14th, 2022.

KT Trading at -11.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.37%, as shares sank -2.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KT fell by -3.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.55. In addition, KT Corporation saw -16.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for KT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.59 for the present operating margin

+16.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for KT Corporation stands at +5.41. The total capital return value is set at 6.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.65. Equity return is now at value 8.00, with 3.20 for asset returns.

Based on KT Corporation (KT), the company’s capital structure generated 54.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.30. Total debt to assets is 24.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 44.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.88.

The receivables turnover for the company is 5.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.19.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of KT Corporation (KT) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.