Equity Residential’s (EQR) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

The stock of Equity Residential (EQR) has gone down by -2.63% for the week, with a -10.97% drop in the past month and a -5.92% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.51% for EQR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.81% for EQR stock, with a simple moving average of -16.02% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) is 27.04x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for EQR is 0.85.

The public float for EQR is 371.23M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.70% of that float. On March 29, 2023, EQR’s average trading volume was 2.41M shares.

EQR) stock’s latest price update

Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR)’s stock price has decreased by -0.46 compared to its previous closing price of 56.18. however, the company has experienced a -2.63% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EQR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EQR stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for EQR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EQR in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $68 based on the research report published on January 17th of the current year 2023.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to EQR, setting the target price at $58 in the report published on January 09th of the current year.

EQR Trading at -9.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EQR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.14%, as shares sank -10.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EQR fell by -2.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $59.04. In addition, Equity Residential saw -5.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EQR starting from HABEN MARY KAY, who sale 3,354 shares at the price of $66.23 back on Feb 16. After this action, HABEN MARY KAY now owns 6,857 shares of Equity Residential, valued at $222,135 using the latest closing price.

Brackenridge Alexander, the Executive Vice President & CIO of Equity Residential, sale 3,325 shares at $66.28 during a trade that took place back on Feb 14, which means that Brackenridge Alexander is holding 33,131 shares at $220,381 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EQR

Equity return is now at value 7.10, with 3.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Equity Residential (EQR) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.