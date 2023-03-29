Home  »  Companies   »  Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Kellogg C...

Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Kellogg Company (K)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) is above average at 23.62x. The 36-month beta value for K is also noteworthy at 0.43. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 13 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for K is $72.29, which is $6.12 above than the current price. The public float for K is 317.19M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.07% of that float. The average trading volume of K on March 29, 2023 was 2.20M shares.

K) stock’s latest price update

Kellogg Company (NYSE: K)’s stock price has increased by 0.70 compared to its previous closing price of 65.83. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.75% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/15/23 that What’s Kellanova? How Kellogg’s Snack Company Got Its New Name

K’s Market Performance

K’s stock has risen by 1.75% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -1.81% and a quarterly drop of -8.16%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.33% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.52% for Kellogg Company The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.07% for K stock, with a simple moving average of -6.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of K

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for K stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for K by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for K in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $66 based on the research report published on November 15th of the previous year 2022.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see K reach a price target of $74. The rating they have provided for K stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on August 05th, 2022.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to K, setting the target price at $74 in the report published on July 07th of the previous year.

K Trading at -0.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought K to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.33%, as shares surge +0.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, K rose by +1.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $64.97. In addition, Kellogg Company saw -6.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at K starting from KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST, who sale 100,000 shares at the price of $65.22 back on Mar 20. After this action, KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST now owns 55,331,838 shares of Kellogg Company, valued at $6,522,110 using the latest closing price.

KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST, the 10% Owner of Kellogg Company, sale 100,000 shares at $63.99 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10, which means that KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST is holding 55,431,838 shares at $6,398,840 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for K

Equity return is now at value 23.80, with 5.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Kellogg Company (K) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bearish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

