Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s (TME) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) has gone down by -1.91% for the week, with a 1.58% rise in the past month and a -7.11% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.71% for TME. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.28% for TME stock, with a simple moving average of 29.94% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) Right Now?

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.79. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) is $65.21, which is $1.37 above the current market price. The public float for TME is 837.51M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.53% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TME on March 28, 2023 was 7.37M shares.

TME) stock’s latest price update

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME)’s stock price has increased by 0.65 compared to its previous closing price of 7.66. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.91% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TME

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to TME, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on January 09th of the current year.

TME Trading at -4.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.59%, as shares surge +0.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TME fell by -1.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +64.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.69. In addition, Tencent Music Entertainment Group saw -6.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TME

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.70 for the present operating margin

+29.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tencent Music Entertainment Group stands at +9.69. The total capital return value is set at 4.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.36. Equity return is now at value 7.70, with 5.50 for asset returns.

Based on Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME), the company’s capital structure generated 10.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.76. Total debt to assets is 8.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.45.

The receivables turnover for the company is 9.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.58.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.