Sonos Inc.’s (SONO) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, SONO stock has gone down by -1.81%, with a monthly decline of -1.76% and a quarterly surge of 11.22%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.56%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.72% for Sonos Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.93% for SONO stock, with a simple moving average of 6.22% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sonos Inc. (NASDAQ: SONO) Right Now?

Sonos Inc. (NASDAQ: SONO) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.97x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SONO is 1.86. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SONO is $22.83, which is $4.2 above the current price. The public float for SONO is 124.59M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.20% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SONO on March 28, 2023 was 1.80M shares.

SONO) stock’s latest price update

Sonos Inc. (NASDAQ: SONO)’s stock price has decreased by -1.81 compared to its previous closing price of 19.29. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.81% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 02/09/23 that Sonos Jumps After Beating Earnings Expectations

Analysts’ Opinion of SONO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SONO stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for SONO by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for SONO in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $28 based on the research report published on June 15th of the previous year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SONO reach a price target of $50, previously predicting the price at $43. The rating they have provided for SONO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 16th, 2021.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to SONO, setting the target price at $37 in the report published on February 12th of the previous year.

SONO Trading at -1.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SONO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.56%, as shares sank -1.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SONO fell by -1.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.49. In addition, Sonos Inc. saw 12.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SONO starting from Coles Joanna, who sale 905 shares at the price of $20.00 back on Mar 03. After this action, Coles Joanna now owns 14,762 shares of Sonos Inc., valued at $18,100 using the latest closing price.

Lazarus Edward P, the CFO & CLO of Sonos Inc., sale 13,220 shares at $20.70 during a trade that took place back on Feb 17, which means that Lazarus Edward P is holding 176,290 shares at $273,589 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SONO

Equity return is now at value 3.00, with 1.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sonos Inc. (SONO) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.