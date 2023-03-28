Navigating the Volatility of United Natural Foods Inc.’s (UNFI) Stock

In the past week, UNFI stock has gone up by 4.11%, with a monthly decline of -39.57% and a quarterly plunge of -36.05%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.19%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.48% for United Natural Foods Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -19.52% for UNFI stock, with a simple moving average of -38.78% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in United Natural Foods Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) Right Now?

United Natural Foods Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.14. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI) is $33.88, which is $9.96 above the current market price. The public float for UNFI is 58.90M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.41% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of UNFI on March 28, 2023 was 632.58K shares.

UNFI) stock’s latest price update

United Natural Foods Inc. (NYSE: UNFI)’s stock price has increased by 8.29 compared to its previous closing price of 22.92. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.11% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 03/08/23 that United Natural Foods Slashes Profit Guidance. The Stock Is Plunging.

Analysts’ Opinion of UNFI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UNFI stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for UNFI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for UNFI in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $32 based on the research report published on March 13th of the current year 2023.

UNFI Trading at -33.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UNFI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.19%, as shares sank -39.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -39.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UNFI rose by +4.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.04. In addition, United Natural Foods Inc. saw -35.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UNFI starting from DOUGLAS J ALEXANDER JR, who purchase 45,168 shares at the price of $22.22 back on Mar 24. After this action, DOUGLAS J ALEXANDER JR now owns 150,936 shares of United Natural Foods Inc., valued at $1,003,633 using the latest closing price.

Howard John W, the CFO of United Natural Foods Inc., sale 7,000 shares at $42.62 during a trade that took place back on Feb 06, which means that Howard John W is holding 117,648 shares at $298,340 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UNFI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.21 for the present operating margin

+13.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for United Natural Foods Inc. stands at +0.86. The total capital return value is set at 6.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.13. Equity return is now at value 10.50, with 2.40 for asset returns.

Based on United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI), the company’s capital structure generated 188.83 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 65.38. Total debt to assets is 41.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 178.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.84.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.57. The receivables turnover for the company is 24.83 and the total asset turnover is 3.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.57.

Conclusion

To put it simply, United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.