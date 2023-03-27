Rambus Inc. (RMBS) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBS)’s stock price has decreased by -2.76 compared to its previous closing price of 45.60. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.59% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBS) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for RMBS is 1.30.

The public float for RMBS is 105.79M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.96% of that float. On March 27, 2023, RMBS’s average trading volume was 969.45K shares.

RMBS’s Market Performance

RMBS stock saw an increase of 0.59% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 1.58% and a quarterly increase of 19.84%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.87%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.31% for Rambus Inc. (RMBS). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.04% for RMBS stock, with a simple moving average of 36.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RMBS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RMBS stocks, with Rosenblatt repeating the rating for RMBS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RMBS in the upcoming period, according to Rosenblatt is $35 based on the research report published on October 14th of the previous year 2021.

Susquehanna, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RMBS reach a price target of $26. The rating they have provided for RMBS stocks is “Positive” according to the report published on April 30th, 2021.

RMBS Trading at 2.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RMBS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.87%, as shares surge +1.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RMBS rose by +0.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +75.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.92. In addition, Rambus Inc. saw 23.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RMBS starting from Seraphin Luc, who sale 12,500 shares at the price of $44.20 back on Mar 20. After this action, Seraphin Luc now owns 342,153 shares of Rambus Inc., valued at $552,475 using the latest closing price.

Seraphin Luc, the President and CEO of Rambus Inc., sale 12,500 shares at $41.06 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13, which means that Seraphin Luc is holding 354,653 shares at $513,256 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RMBS

Equity return is now at value -1.80, with -1.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Rambus Inc. (RMBS) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.