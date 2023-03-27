Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) Stock Sees a-5.05 Decrease

The stock of Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) has seen a 2.07% increase in the past week, with a 17.56% gain in the past month, and a 2.86% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.81% for GOTU. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.80% for GOTU stock, with a simple moving average of 78.60% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GOTU) Right Now?

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GOTU) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 658.33x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GOTU is -0.81. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for GOTU is $18.13, which is -$0.17 below the current price. The public float for GOTU is 251.24M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.93% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GOTU on March 27, 2023 was 5.79M shares.

GOTU) stock’s latest price update

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GOTU)’s stock price has decreased by -5.05 compared to its previous closing price of 4.16. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 2.07% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/22/22 that Chinese Tutoring Companies Take Big Financial Hit Amid Crackdown

Analysts’ Opinion of GOTU

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GOTU reach a price target of $1.30. The rating they have provided for GOTU stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on December 30th, 2022.

GOTU Trading at 0.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOTU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.69%, as shares surge +20.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOTU rose by +2.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +146.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.27. In addition, Gaotu Techedu Inc. saw 67.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GOTU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.73 for the present operating margin

+71.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gaotu Techedu Inc. stands at +0.53. The total capital return value is set at -3.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.41. Equity return is now at value 0.40, with 0.30 for asset returns.

Based on Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU), the company’s capital structure generated 2.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.60. Total debt to assets is 1.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.59.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.