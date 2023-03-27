Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE: AGI)’s stock price has increased by 1.47 compared to its previous closing price of 11.59. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.89% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE: AGI) Right Now?

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE: AGI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 93.33x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.99. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) is $12.24, which is -$0.61 below the current market price. The public float for AGI is 391.47M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.10% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AGI on March 27, 2023 was 3.56M shares.

AGI’s Market Performance

AGI stock saw an increase of 3.89% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 17.25% and a quarterly increase of 17.60%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.69%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.18% for Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.55% for AGI stock, with a simple moving average of 34.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AGI

Scotiabank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AGI reach a price target of $11, previously predicting the price at $10. The rating they have provided for AGI stocks is “Sector Outperform” according to the report published on November 23rd, 2022.

AGI Trading at 9.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.69%, as shares surge +16.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGI rose by +3.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +49.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.63. In addition, Alamos Gold Inc. saw 16.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AGI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.72 for the present operating margin

+23.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alamos Gold Inc. stands at +4.52. The total capital return value is set at 5.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.35. Equity return is now at value 1.40, with 1.00 for asset returns.

Based on Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.06. Total debt to assets is 0.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 21.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.42.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.