The -13.88% Decline of FTC Solar Inc.’s (FTCI) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, FTCI stock has gone down by -5.73%, with a monthly decline of -21.32% and a quarterly plunge of -10.46%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.08%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.69% for FTC Solar Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -18.10% for FTCI stock, with a simple moving average of -34.18% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FTCI) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for FTCI is 43.98M, and currently, short sellers hold a 11.84% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of FTCI on March 24, 2023 was 1.20M shares.

FTCI) stock’s latest price update

FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FTCI)’s stock price has increased by 5.42 compared to its previous closing price of 2.03. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -5.73% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FTCI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FTCI stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for FTCI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FTCI in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $3.50 based on the research report published on March 15th of the current year 2023.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FTCI reach a price target of $3.50, previously predicting the price at $2. The rating they have provided for FTCI stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 19th, 2022.

FTCI Trading at -21.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FTCI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.08%, as shares sank -23.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FTCI fell by -5.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.58. In addition, FTC Solar Inc. saw -20.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FTCI starting from Morris Robert Phelps, who sale 18,184 shares at the price of $2.44 back on Mar 14. After this action, Morris Robert Phelps now owns 197,005 shares of FTC Solar Inc., valued at $44,369 using the latest closing price.

Hunkler Sean, the President & CEO of FTC Solar Inc., sale 5,142 shares at $2.65 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14, which means that Hunkler Sean is holding 676,672 shares at $13,626 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FTCI

Equity return is now at value -108.20, with -58.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.