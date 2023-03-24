The -13.88% Decline of Bitfarms Ltd.’s (BITF) Stock in the Past Quarter

The stock of Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) has gone up by 16.34% for the week, with a -2.25% drop in the past month and a 119.35% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 10.02% for BITF. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.48% for BITF stock, with a simple moving average of -6.65% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 3.06. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) by analysts is $2.00, The public float for BITF is 180.19M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.87% of that float. On March 24, 2023, the average trading volume of BITF was 4.71M shares.

BITF) stock’s latest price update

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF)’s stock price has increased by 7.88 compared to its previous closing price of 0.92. but the company has seen a 16.34% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

BITF Trading at 1.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BITF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.57%, as shares sank -6.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BITF rose by +16.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8820. In addition, Bitfarms Ltd. saw 124.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BITF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+40.05 for the present operating margin

+65.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bitfarms Ltd. stands at +13.06. The total capital return value is set at 24.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.64. Equity return is now at value -57.40, with -41.80 for asset returns.

Based on Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF), the company’s capital structure generated 20.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.70. Total debt to assets is 15.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 65.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.84.

Conclusion

To sum up, Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.