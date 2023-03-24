TAL Education Group (TAL) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TAL is -0.06. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for TAL is $8.17, which is $1.86 above the current price. The public float for TAL is 353.83M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.15% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TAL on March 24, 2023 was 8.74M shares.

TAL) stock’s latest price update

TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL)’s stock price has increased by 2.50 compared to its previous closing price of 6.01. however, the company has experienced a 2.50% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/22/22 that Chinese Tutoring Companies Take Big Financial Hit Amid Crackdown

TAL’s Market Performance

TAL Education Group (TAL) has seen a 2.50% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -17.32% decline in the past month and a -33.12% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.57% for TAL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.81% for TAL stock, with a simple moving average of 6.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TAL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TAL stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for TAL by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for TAL in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $2.90 based on the research report published on December 30th of the previous year 2022.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TAL reach a price target of $6.50, previously predicting the price at $4.94. The rating they have provided for TAL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 03rd, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to TAL, setting the target price at $4.70 in the report published on October 31st of the previous year.

TAL Trading at -14.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.94%, as shares sank -15.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TAL rose by +2.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +39.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.70. In addition, TAL Education Group saw -12.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TAL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.97 for the present operating margin

+49.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for TAL Education Group stands at -25.87. The total capital return value is set at -1.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch -17.61. Equity return is now at value -5.20, with -4.20 for asset returns.

Based on TAL Education Group (TAL), the company’s capital structure generated 6.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.67. Total debt to assets is 4.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 36.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.02.

Conclusion

In conclusion, TAL Education Group (TAL) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.