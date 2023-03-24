Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (STBX) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: STBX) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 38.54x. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for STBX is 16.00M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.16% of that float. On March 24, 2023, the average trading volume of STBX was 352.04K shares.

STBX) stock’s latest price update

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: STBX)’s stock price has increased by 7.29 compared to its previous closing price of 3.43. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 69.59% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

STBX’s Market Performance

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (STBX) has seen a 69.59% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 26.03% gain in the past month and a 49.59% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 30.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 18.08% for STBX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 28.51% for STBX stock, with a simple moving average of 32.75% for the last 200 days.

STBX Trading at 23.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STBX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 30.51%, as shares surge +22.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STBX rose by +70.28%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.90. In addition, Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. saw 34.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for STBX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+67.58 for the present operating margin

+98.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. stands at +45.72. The total capital return value is set at 343.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch 247.09.

Based on Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (STBX), the company’s capital structure generated 24.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.49. Total debt to assets is 7.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 18.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.87.

The receivables turnover for the company is 3.85 and the total asset turnover is 1.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.47.

Conclusion

To sum up, Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (STBX) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.