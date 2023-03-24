New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 0.60.

The public float for EDU is 166.44M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.72% of that float. On March 24, 2023, the average trading volume of EDU was 2.41M shares.

EDU stock's latest price update

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: EDU)’s stock price has increased by 4.36 compared to its previous closing price of 37.18. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 4.55% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

EDU’s Market Performance

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) has seen a 4.55% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -8.60% decline in the past month and a 2.35% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.14% for EDU. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.90% for EDU stock, with a simple moving average of 30.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EDU

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to EDU, setting the target price at $36.60 in the report published on July 29th of the previous year.

EDU Trading at -5.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EDU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.41%, as shares sank -8.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EDU rose by +4.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +174.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.36. In addition, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. saw 11.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EDU

Equity return is now at value -6.50, with -4.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.