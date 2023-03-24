Douglas Emmett Inc. (DEI) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

In the past week, DEI stock has gone down by -8.75%, with a monthly decline of -26.31% and a quarterly plunge of -30.38%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.70%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.71% for Douglas Emmett Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -17.87% for DEI stock, with a simple moving average of -40.72% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Douglas Emmett Inc. (NYSE: DEI) Right Now?

Douglas Emmett Inc. (NYSE: DEI) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for DEI is 0.99.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for DEI is $15.31, which is $5.37 above the current price. The public float for DEI is 168.28M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.21% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DEI on March 24, 2023 was 2.18M shares.

DEI) stock’s latest price update

Douglas Emmett Inc. (NYSE: DEI)’s stock price has decreased by -5.74 compared to its previous closing price of 11.50. However, the company has seen a fall of -8.75% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DEI

In the past week, DEI stock has gone down by -8.75%, with a monthly decline of -26.31% and a quarterly plunge of -30.38%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.70%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.71% for Douglas Emmett Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -17.87% for DEI stock, with a simple moving average of -40.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DEI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DEI stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for DEI by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for DEI in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $13 based on the research report published on March 03rd of the current year 2023.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DEI reach a price target of $16. The rating they have provided for DEI stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 09th, 2023.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Underperform” to DEI, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on January 03rd of the current year.

DEI Trading at -26.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DEI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.70%, as shares sank -26.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DEI fell by -8.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.00. In addition, Douglas Emmett Inc. saw -30.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DEI starting from SIMON WILLIAM E JR, who purchase 13,200 shares at the price of $18.73 back on Sep 28. After this action, SIMON WILLIAM E JR now owns 81,000 shares of Douglas Emmett Inc., valued at $247,236 using the latest closing price.

Wang Shirley, the Director of Douglas Emmett Inc., purchase 284,000 shares at $21.17 during a trade that took place back on Sep 08, which means that Wang Shirley is holding 284,000 shares at $6,012,280 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DEI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.32 for the present operating margin

+28.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Douglas Emmett Inc. stands at +9.68. The total capital return value is set at 2.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.26. Equity return is now at value 3.80, with 1.00 for asset returns.

Based on Douglas Emmett Inc. (DEI), the company’s capital structure generated 204.26 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.13. Total debt to assets is 53.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 204.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 67.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.55. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.94 and the total asset turnover is 0.10.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Douglas Emmett Inc. (DEI) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.