Crocs Inc. (CROX) Stock Observes 37.37% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of Crocs Inc. (CROX) has seen a -0.31% decrease in the past week, with a -3.44% drop in the past month, and a 27.92% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.06% for CROX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.07% for CROX stock, with a simple moving average of 37.37% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Crocs Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Crocs Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX) is above average at 13.91x. The 36-month beta value for CROX is also noteworthy at 1.96. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for CROX is $150.33, which is $29.45 above than the current price. The public float for CROX is 60.06M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.79% of that float. The average trading volume of CROX on March 24, 2023 was 1.56M shares.

CROX) stock’s latest price update

Crocs Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX)’s stock price has increased by 4.30 compared to its previous closing price of 115.90. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 02/16/23 that Crocs Rises as Earnings Impress Amid a Sunny Outlook

Analysts’ Opinion of CROX

The stock of Crocs Inc. (CROX) has seen a -0.31% decrease in the past week, with a -3.44% drop in the past month, and a 27.92% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.06% for CROX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.07% for CROX stock, with a simple moving average of 37.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CROX

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CROX reach a price target of $90, previously predicting the price at $120. The rating they have provided for CROX stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on July 26th, 2022.

Loop Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to CROX, setting the target price at $75 in the report published on July 05th of the previous year.

CROX Trading at -0.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CROX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.39%, as shares sank -3.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CROX fell by -0.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +99.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $120.74. In addition, Crocs Inc. saw 11.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CROX starting from SMACH THOMAS J, who purchase 3,000 shares at the price of $113.15 back on Mar 13. After this action, SMACH THOMAS J now owns 3,000 shares of Crocs Inc., valued at $339,438 using the latest closing price.

Rees Andrew, the Chief Executive Officer of Crocs Inc., sale 20,000 shares at $130.77 during a trade that took place back on Feb 17, which means that Rees Andrew is holding 119,748 shares at $2,615,476 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CROX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.68 for the present operating margin

+51.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for Crocs Inc. stands at +15.19. The total capital return value is set at 39.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch 25.33. Equity return is now at value 94.40, with 11.90 for asset returns.

Based on Crocs Inc. (CROX), the company’s capital structure generated 317.26 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.03. Total debt to assets is 57.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 307.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 73.64.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.01 and the total asset turnover is 1.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.60.

Conclusion

In summary, Crocs Inc. (CROX) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.