Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

The average price predicted by analysts for CIFR is $2.90, which is $0.56 above the current price. The public float for CIFR is 39.91M and currently, short sellers hold a 17.69% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CIFR on March 24, 2023 was 1.62M shares.

CIFR) stock’s latest price update

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: CIFR)’s stock price has increased by 14.15 compared to its previous closing price of 2.05. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 19.39% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CIFR’s Market Performance

Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR) has experienced a 19.39% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 35.26% rise in the past month, and a 290.00% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 20.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 17.65% for CIFR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 36.09% for CIFR stock, with a simple moving average of 69.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CIFR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CIFR stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for CIFR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CIFR in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $3 based on the research report published on March 14th of the current year 2023.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CIFR reach a price target of $2.70. The rating they have provided for CIFR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 21st, 2023.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to CIFR, setting the target price at $3 in the report published on February 07th of the current year.

CIFR Trading at 52.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CIFR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.07%, as shares surge +42.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +148.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CIFR rose by +19.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.75. In addition, Cipher Mining Inc. saw 317.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CIFR starting from Page Tyler, who sale 35,000 shares at the price of $0.82 back on Dec 01. After this action, Page Tyler now owns 3,120,614 shares of Cipher Mining Inc., valued at $28,679 using the latest closing price.

GROSSMAN CARY M, the Director of Cipher Mining Inc., purchase 25,000 shares at $1.43 during a trade that took place back on Sep 08, which means that GROSSMAN CARY M is holding 270,266 shares at $35,718 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CIFR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2401.22 for the present operating margin

-94.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cipher Mining Inc. stands at -1285.91. The total capital return value is set at -20.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.95. Equity return is now at value -16.20, with -15.50 for asset returns.

Based on Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR), the company’s capital structure generated 6.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.68. Total debt to assets is 4.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 168.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.06 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.18.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.