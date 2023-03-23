Vroom Inc. (VRM) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for VRM is $1.12, which is $0.97 above than the current price. The public float for VRM is 132.60M, and at present, short sellers hold a 16.74% of that float. The average trading volume of VRM on March 23, 2023 was 3.83M shares.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

VRM) stock’s latest price update

Vroom Inc. (NASDAQ: VRM)’s stock price has decreased by -1.52 compared to its previous closing price of 0.90. but the company has seen a 7.71% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/15/22 that Sell Vroom and Shift, J.P. Morgan Says. It Sees Hard Times Ahead.

VRM’s Market Performance

Vroom Inc. (VRM) has experienced a 7.71% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -11.91% drop in the past month, and a -8.45% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.97% for VRM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.01% for VRM stock, with a simple moving average of -29.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VRM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VRM stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for VRM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for VRM in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $2 based on the research report published on November 22nd of the previous year 2022.

VRM Trading at -13.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.70%, as shares sank -16.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRM rose by +7.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9283. In addition, Vroom Inc. saw -12.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VRM starting from Zakowicz Agnieszka, who sale 360 shares at the price of $0.80 back on Mar 14. After this action, Zakowicz Agnieszka now owns 202,933 shares of Vroom Inc., valued at $289 using the latest closing price.

Zakowicz Agnieszka, the Principal Accounting Officer of Vroom Inc., sale 4,809 shares at $0.92 during a trade that took place back on Mar 06, which means that Zakowicz Agnieszka is holding 203,293 shares at $4,428 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VRM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-20.08 for the present operating margin

+8.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vroom Inc. stands at -23.19. The total capital return value is set at -22.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch -37.15. Equity return is now at value -89.30, with -22.90 for asset returns.

Based on Vroom Inc. (VRM), the company’s capital structure generated 207.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.47. Total debt to assets is 60.89, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 88.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.59 and the total asset turnover is 0.98. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.73.

Conclusion

In summary, Vroom Inc. (VRM) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.