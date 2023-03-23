VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE: EGY)’s stock price has increased by 2.88 compared to its previous closing price of 4.17. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.66% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE: EGY) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE: EGY) is above average at 3.60x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.61.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) is $9.35, which is $4.98 above the current market price. The public float for EGY is 105.57M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.16% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of EGY on March 23, 2023 was 1.42M shares.

EGY’s Market Performance

The stock of VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) has seen a 1.66% increase in the past week, with a 0.70% rise in the past month, and a -1.83% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.57% for EGY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.09% for EGY stock, with a simple moving average of -17.27% for the last 200 days.

EGY Trading at -7.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EGY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.48%, as shares sank -3.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EGY rose by +1.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.56. In addition, VAALCO Energy Inc. saw -5.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EGY starting from Maxwell George W.M., who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $4.33 back on Dec 13. After this action, Maxwell George W.M. now owns 133,840 shares of VAALCO Energy Inc., valued at $21,650 using the latest closing price.

Bain Ronald Y, the Chief Financial Officer of VAALCO Energy Inc., purchase 4,250 shares at $5.55 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that Bain Ronald Y is holding 24,808 shares at $23,588 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EGY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+39.73 for the present operating margin

+47.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for VAALCO Energy Inc. stands at +40.49. The total capital return value is set at 66.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch 74.62. Equity return is now at value 42.80, with 20.50 for asset returns.

Based on VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY), the company’s capital structure generated 7.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.62. Total debt to assets is 3.89, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.38.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.98. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.05.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.