Silicon Laboratories Inc. (SLAB) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ: SLAB) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 66.94x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.11. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Silicon Laboratories Inc. (SLAB) is $187.57, which is $17.75 above the current market price. The public float for SLAB is 31.22M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.83% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SLAB on March 23, 2023 was 439.82K shares.

SLAB) stock’s latest price update

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ: SLAB)’s stock price has decreased by -1.67 compared to its previous closing price of 172.71. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.52% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/24/22 that 3 Chip Stocks That Could Face a Reckoning, Says Analyst

SLAB’s Market Performance

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (SLAB) has experienced a -1.52% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -3.00% drop in the past month, and a 27.63% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.25% for SLAB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.60% for SLAB stock, with a simple moving average of 18.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SLAB

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SLAB reach a price target of $175, previously predicting the price at $150. The rating they have provided for SLAB stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on December 07th, 2022.

SLAB Trading at -0.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLAB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.56%, as shares sank -4.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLAB fell by -2.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $173.92. In addition, Silicon Laboratories Inc. saw 25.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SLAB starting from Richardson Nina, who sale 912 shares at the price of $160.00 back on Jan 27. After this action, Richardson Nina now owns 5,908 shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc., valued at $145,920 using the latest closing price.

Richardson Nina, the Director of Silicon Laboratories Inc., sale 1,351 shares at $145.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that Richardson Nina is holding 6,820 shares at $195,895 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SLAB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.65 for the present operating margin

+59.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Silicon Laboratories Inc. stands at +8.93. The total capital return value is set at 5.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.37. Equity return is now at value 5.60, with 3.70 for asset returns.

Based on Silicon Laboratories Inc. (SLAB), the company’s capital structure generated 39.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.27. Total debt to assets is 25.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 38.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.87.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Silicon Laboratories Inc. (SLAB) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.