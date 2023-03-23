PBF Energy Inc. (PBF): A Technical Analysis

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE: PBF) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 1.91x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.98. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) is $52.15, which is $9.43 above the current market price. The public float for PBF is 109.59M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.78% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PBF on March 23, 2023 was 2.78M shares.

PBF stock's latest price update

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE: PBF)’s stock price has increased by 0.54 compared to its previous closing price of 42.79. However, the company has seen a gain of 9.83% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

PBF’s Market Performance

PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) has seen a 9.83% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -2.78% decline in the past month and a 16.02% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.47% for PBF. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.87% for PBF stock, with a simple moving average of 13.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PBF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PBF stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for PBF by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PBF in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $53 based on the research report published on March 09th of the current year 2023.

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PBF reach a price target of $50, previously predicting the price at $43. The rating they have provided for PBF stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 10th, 2023.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to PBF, setting the target price at $43 in the report published on September 21st of the previous year.

PBF Trading at 1.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PBF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.64%, as shares surge +0.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PBF rose by +9.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.85. In addition, PBF Energy Inc. saw 5.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PBF starting from Davis Paul T, who sale 117,500 shares at the price of $47.28 back on Nov 04. After this action, Davis Paul T now owns 44,126 shares of PBF Energy Inc., valued at $5,555,729 using the latest closing price.

Barone John C, the Principal Accounting Officer of PBF Energy Inc., sale 32,500 shares at $45.97 during a trade that took place back on Nov 01, which means that Barone John C is holding 14,662 shares at $1,493,937 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PBF

Equity return is now at value 81.00, with 21.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.