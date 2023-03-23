Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for KC is $31.07, which is -$0.97 below the current price. The public float for KC is 112.47M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.35% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KC on March 23, 2023 was 2.11M shares.

KC) stock’s latest price update

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC)’s stock price has increased by 17.78 compared to its previous closing price of 5.23. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 17.56% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

KC’s Market Performance

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) has experienced a 17.56% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 43.26% rise in the past month, and a 88.38% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.05% for KC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 39.65% for KC stock, with a simple moving average of 71.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KC stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for KC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for KC in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $3 based on the research report published on September 07th of the previous year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KC reach a price target of $9.50. The rating they have provided for KC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 11th, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Underweight” to KC, setting the target price at $3.50 in the report published on March 14th of the previous year.

KC Trading at 33.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.86%, as shares surge +46.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KC rose by +15.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.51. In addition, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited saw 60.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for KC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-20.00 for the present operating margin

+3.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited stands at -17.53. The total capital return value is set at -16.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch -16.54. Equity return is now at value -26.30, with -13.40 for asset returns.

Based on Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC), the company’s capital structure generated 15.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.22. Total debt to assets is 7.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.30.

The receivables turnover for the company is 2.52 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.63.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.