Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Steelcase Inc.’s (SCS) Stock

The stock of Steelcase Inc. (SCS) has seen a 14.44% increase in the past week, with a 6.80% gain in the past month, and a 21.46% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.39% for SCS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.38% for SCS stock, with a simple moving average of -5.89% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE: SCS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Steelcase Inc. (NYSE: SCS) is above average at 48.51x. The 36-month beta value for SCS is also noteworthy at 1.36.

The public float for SCS is 106.18M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.18% of that float. The average trading volume of SCS on March 23, 2023 was 638.40K shares.

SCS) stock’s latest price update

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE: SCS)’s stock price has increased by 15.88 compared to its previous closing price of 7.18. but the company has seen a 14.44% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of SCS

Sidoti, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SCS reach a price target of $11. The rating they have provided for SCS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 04th, 2022.

Sidoti gave a rating of “Neutral” to SCS, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on September 15th of the previous year.

SCS Trading at 9.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SCS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.45%, as shares surge +2.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SCS rose by +12.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.62. In addition, Steelcase Inc. saw 17.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SCS starting from Armbruster Sara E, who purchase 5,735 shares at the price of $6.83 back on Sep 28. After this action, Armbruster Sara E now owns 498,511 shares of Steelcase Inc., valued at $39,164 using the latest closing price.

O’Shaughnessy Lizbeth S, the SVP, CAO, GC and Secretary of Steelcase Inc., sale 30,000 shares at $11.26 during a trade that took place back on Aug 03, which means that O’Shaughnessy Lizbeth S is holding 288,388 shares at $337,923 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SCS

Equity return is now at value 2.10, with 0.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Steelcase Inc. (SCS) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.