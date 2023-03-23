Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Easterly Government Properties Inc. (NYSE: DEA) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for DEA is 0.66.

The public float for DEA is 90.47M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.11% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DEA on March 23, 2023 was 837.65K shares.

DEA) stock’s latest price update

Easterly Government Properties Inc. (NYSE: DEA)’s stock price has increased by 0.08 compared to its previous closing price of 12.83. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -4.96% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

DEA’s Market Performance

Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA) has experienced a -4.96% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -15.86% drop in the past month, and a -7.29% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.45% for DEA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.75% for DEA stock, with a simple moving average of -23.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DEA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DEA stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for DEA by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for DEA in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $14 based on the research report published on December 16th of the previous year 2022.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DEA reach a price target of $15.50, previously predicting the price at $18. The rating they have provided for DEA stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 14th, 2022.

Compass Point gave a rating of “Neutral” to DEA, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on November 03rd of the previous year.

DEA Trading at -15.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DEA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.11%, as shares sank -16.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DEA fell by -5.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.26. In addition, Easterly Government Properties Inc. saw -10.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DEA starting from Trimble William C., who sale 7,000 shares at the price of $21.40 back on Mar 29. After this action, Trimble William C. now owns 91,279 shares of Easterly Government Properties Inc., valued at $149,800 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DEA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.36 for the present operating margin

+33.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Easterly Government Properties Inc. stands at +10.53. The total capital return value is set at 2.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.24. Equity return is now at value 2.40, with 1.10 for asset returns.

Based on Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA), the company’s capital structure generated 102.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.52. Total debt to assets is 44.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 100.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.10.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.