Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: BSFC)’s stock price has decreased by -9.60 compared to its previous closing price of 0.18. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 11.27% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: BSFC) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC) is $2.75, which is $2.34 above the current market price. The public float for BSFC is 9.86M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.25% of that float. On March 23, 2023, BSFC’s average trading volume was 2.88M shares.

BSFC’s Market Performance

BSFC stock saw a decrease of 11.27% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -7.46% and a quarterly a decrease of -63.84%. The volatility ratio for the week is 20.19%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 15.15% for Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.19% for BSFC stock, with a simple moving average of -80.44% for the last 200 days.

BSFC Trading at -42.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BSFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.19%, as shares sank -4.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -64.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BSFC rose by +11.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -88.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1649. In addition, Blue Star Foods Corp. saw -59.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BSFC starting from Guzy Jeffrey J, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $0.97 back on Oct 26. After this action, Guzy Jeffrey J now owns 33,409 shares of Blue Star Foods Corp., valued at $970 using the latest closing price.

Ringstad Trond K., the Director of Blue Star Foods Corp., purchase 4,095 shares at $0.96 during a trade that took place back on Oct 14, which means that Ringstad Trond K. is holding 20,306 shares at $3,950 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BSFC

Equity return is now at value -95.20, with -42.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.