Barclays PLC (BCS) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Barclays PLC (NYSE: BCS) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BCS is 1.41.

The public float for BCS is 3.93B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.17% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BCS on March 23, 2023 was 6.00M shares.

BCS) stock’s latest price update

Barclays PLC (NYSE: BCS)’s stock price has decreased by -1.01 compared to its previous closing price of 6.93. However, the company has seen a 1.03% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/11/22 that M&A Is Slowing as Financing Costs Tick Higher

BCS’s Market Performance

BCS’s stock has risen by 1.03% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -17.75% and a quarterly drop of -9.86%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.66% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.17% for Barclays PLC The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.75% for BCS stock, with a simple moving average of -12.16% for the last 200 days.

BCS Trading at -19.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BCS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.66%, as shares sank -17.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BCS rose by +1.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.70. In addition, Barclays PLC saw -12.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BCS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.89 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Barclays PLC stands at +13.73. The total capital return value is set at 3.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.11.

Based on Barclays PLC (BCS), the company’s capital structure generated 337.83 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 77.16. Total debt to assets is 12.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 211.46. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.30.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -4.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -1.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.85.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Barclays PLC (BCS) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.