Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA)

The 36-month beta value for AKBA is also noteworthy at 0.78. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for AKBA is $1.63, which is $0.97 above than the current price. The public float for AKBA is 181.19M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.62% of that float. The average trading volume of AKBA on March 23, 2023 was 2.33M shares.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

AKBA) stock’s latest price update

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA)’s stock price has decreased by -3.10 compared to its previous closing price of 0.67. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -9.23% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AKBA’s Market Performance

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) has experienced a -9.23% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -6.52% drop in the past month, and a 53.96% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.56% for AKBA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -19.40% for AKBA stock, with a simple moving average of 36.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AKBA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AKBA stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for AKBA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AKBA in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $2 based on the research report published on March 31st of the previous year 2022.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Neutral” to AKBA, setting the target price at $2 in the report published on March 31st of the previous year.

AKBA Trading at -18.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AKBA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.86%, as shares sank -12.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AKBA fell by -8.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +70.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7980. In addition, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. saw 12.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AKBA starting from Butler John P., who sale 91,868 shares at the price of $0.88 back on Mar 01. After this action, Butler John P. now owns 1,568,872 shares of Akebia Therapeutics Inc., valued at $80,614 using the latest closing price.

Dahan Michel, the SVP, Chief Operating Officer of Akebia Therapeutics Inc., sale 20,412 shares at $0.88 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that Dahan Michel is holding 269,515 shares at $17,912 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AKBA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-21.59 for the present operating margin

+70.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. stands at -31.63. The total capital return value is set at -29.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch -63.16. Equity return is now at value -331.70, with -20.10 for asset returns.

Based on Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA), the company’s capital structure generated 1,683.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 94.39. Total debt to assets is 44.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,290.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 72.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.91. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.15 and the total asset turnover is 0.67. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.48.

Conclusion

In summary, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.