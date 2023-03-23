ACCO Brands Corporation’s (ACCO) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, ACCO stock has gone down by -0.79%, with a monthly decline of -8.51% and a quarterly plunge of -6.65%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.93%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.00% for ACCO Brands Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.23% for ACCO stock, with a simple moving average of -14.14% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE: ACCO) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.86. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for ACCO Brands Corporation (ACCO) by analysts is $10.00, which is $4.7 above the current market price. The public float for ACCO is 91.30M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.33% of that float. On March 23, 2023, the average trading volume of ACCO was 529.04K shares.

ACCO) stock’s latest price update

ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE: ACCO)’s stock price has increased by 3.91 compared to its previous closing price of 4.86. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.79% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACCO

KeyBanc Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ACCO reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for ACCO stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on November 12th, 2020.

Barrington Research gave a rating of “Outperform” to ACCO, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on February 14th of the previous year.

ACCO Trading at -12.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.93%, as shares sank -9.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACCO fell by -0.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.30. In addition, ACCO Brands Corporation saw -9.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACCO starting from Bernstein Roxanne M, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $5.40 back on Mar 09. After this action, Bernstein Roxanne M now owns 25,000 shares of ACCO Brands Corporation, valued at $27,000 using the latest closing price.

Bernstein Roxanne M, the EVP & Pres, ACCO Brands N.A. of ACCO Brands Corporation, purchase 10,000 shares at $5.64 during a trade that took place back on Nov 11, which means that Bernstein Roxanne M is holding 20,000 shares at $56,399 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACCO

Equity return is now at value -1.60, with -0.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, ACCO Brands Corporation (ACCO) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.