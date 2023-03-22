Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (SBRA) Stock Sees a0.28 Increase

In the past week, SBRA stock has gone down by -6.24%, with a monthly decline of -16.90% and a quarterly plunge of -12.10%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.75%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.06% for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.75% for SBRA stock, with a simple moving average of -19.80% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (NASDAQ: SBRA) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SBRA is 1.32. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SBRA is 228.02M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.72% of that float. On March 22, 2023, SBRA’s average trading volume was 1.86M shares.

SBRA) stock’s latest price update

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (NASDAQ: SBRA)’s stock price has increased by 0.28 compared to its previous closing price of 10.79. However, the company has seen a fall of -6.24% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SBRA

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SBRA reach a price target of $13, previously predicting the price at $15. The rating they have provided for SBRA stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on November 14th, 2022.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Neutral” to SBRA, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on October 10th of the previous year.

SBRA Trading at -14.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SBRA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.75%, as shares sank -14.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SBRA fell by -6.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.64. In addition, Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. saw -12.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SBRA

Equity return is now at value -2.40, with -1.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (SBRA) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.