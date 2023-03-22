Outfront Media Inc. (OUT) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE: OUT) is above average at 19.12x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.76.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Outfront Media Inc. (OUT) is $25.83, which is $10.9 above the current market price. The public float for OUT is 162.87M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.97% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of OUT on March 22, 2023 was 1.57M shares.

Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE: OUT)’s stock price has increased by 3.49 compared to its previous closing price of 15.17. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.63% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

OUT’s Market Performance

OUT’s stock has fallen by -1.63% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -18.14% and a quarterly drop of -6.49%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.75% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.18% for Outfront Media Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.52% for OUT stock, with a simple moving average of -11.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OUT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OUT stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for OUT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for OUT in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $34 based on the research report published on March 29th of the previous year 2022.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OUT reach a price target of $18, previously predicting the price at $17. The rating they have provided for OUT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 25th, 2020.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to OUT, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on April 20th of the previous year.

OUT Trading at -14.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OUT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.75%, as shares sank -16.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OUT fell by -1.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.64. In addition, Outfront Media Inc. saw -5.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for OUT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.25 for the present operating margin

+40.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Outfront Media Inc. stands at +8.35. Equity return is now at value 11.20, with 2.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Outfront Media Inc. (OUT) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.