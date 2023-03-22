Navigating the Volatility of Bunge Limited’s (BG) Stock

The stock of Bunge Limited (BG) has gone down by -7.09% for the week, with a -0.38% drop in the past month and a 1.17% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.90% for BG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.68% for BG stock, with a simple moving average of 1.25% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bunge Limited (NYSE: BG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Bunge Limited (NYSE: BG) is above average at 9.24x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.66.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Bunge Limited (BG) is $128.55, which is $32.3 above the current market price. The public float for BG is 129.65M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.16% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BG on March 22, 2023 was 1.84M shares.

BG) stock’s latest price update

Bunge Limited (NYSE: BG)’s stock price has increased by 2.27 compared to its previous closing price of 95.04. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -7.09% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/26/22 that Grain Traders Reap Benefits of Global Food Crunch

Analysts’ Opinion of BG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BG stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for BG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BG in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $115 based on the research report published on February 09th of the current year 2023.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BG reach a price target of $133. The rating they have provided for BG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 14th, 2022.

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “Outperform” to BG, setting the target price at $127 in the report published on August 12th of the previous year.

BG Trading at -0.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.42%, as shares surge +1.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BG fell by -7.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $96.60. In addition, Bunge Limited saw -2.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BG starting from Garros Julio, who sale 1,017 shares at the price of $103.90 back on Nov 09. After this action, Garros Julio now owns 53,780 shares of Bunge Limited, valued at $105,665 using the latest closing price.

Simmons Jerry Matthews JR, the Controller, Principal Actg Off of Bunge Limited, sale 44,666 shares at $114.98 during a trade that took place back on May 02, which means that Simmons Jerry Matthews JR is holding 33,654 shares at $5,135,487 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.99 for the present operating margin

+6.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bunge Limited stands at +2.39. The total capital return value is set at 17.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.39. Equity return is now at value 18.30, with 6.10 for asset returns.

Based on Bunge Limited (BG), the company’s capital structure generated 60.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.87. Total debt to assets is 22.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 41.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 21.35 and the total asset turnover is 2.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.75.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Bunge Limited (BG) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.