Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP) Stock Observes -18.19% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP) has gone down by -3.04% for the week, with a -14.17% drop in the past month and a -21.87% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.29% for HP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.73% for HP stock, with a simple moving average of -18.19% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Helmerich & Payne Inc. (NYSE: HP) Right Now?

Helmerich & Payne Inc. (NYSE: HP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.69.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The public float for HP is 101.84M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.20% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HP on March 22, 2023 was 1.39M shares.

HP) stock’s latest price update

Helmerich & Payne Inc. (NYSE: HP)’s stock price has increased by 2.91 compared to its previous closing price of 35.37. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -3.04% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HP

The stock of Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP) has gone down by -3.04% for the week, with a -14.17% drop in the past month and a -21.87% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.29% for HP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.73% for HP stock, with a simple moving average of -18.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HP

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to HP, setting the target price at $59 in the report published on October 07th of the previous year.

HP Trading at -17.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.37%, as shares sank -12.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HP fell by -3.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.06. In addition, Helmerich & Payne Inc. saw -26.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HP starting from HELMERICH HANS, who sale 10,500 shares at the price of $50.02 back on Dec 01. After this action, HELMERICH HANS now owns 24,470 shares of Helmerich & Payne Inc., valued at $525,240 using the latest closing price.

LINDSAY JOHN W, the PRESIDENT AND CEO of Helmerich & Payne Inc., sale 12,000 shares at $52.51 during a trade that took place back on Nov 07, which means that LINDSAY JOHN W is holding 412,778 shares at $630,120 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HP

Equity return is now at value 5.60, with 3.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.