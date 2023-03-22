Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (HSDT) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 1.23.

The public float for HSDT is 27.89M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.12% of that float. On March 22, 2023, the average trading volume of HSDT was 671.98K shares.

HSDT) stock’s latest price update

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HSDT)’s stock price has decreased by -2.42 compared to its previous closing price of 0.24. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -4.25% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

HSDT’s Market Performance

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (HSDT) has seen a -4.25% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -20.46% decline in the past month and a -2.63% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.60% for HSDT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -14.28% for HSDT stock, with a simple moving average of -59.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HSDT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HSDT stocks, with Noble Capital Markets repeating the rating for HSDT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for HSDT in the upcoming period, according to Noble Capital Markets is $20 based on the research report published on March 24th of the previous year 2021.

HSDT Trading at -27.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HSDT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.47%, as shares sank -23.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HSDT fell by -8.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -89.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2646. In addition, Helius Medical Technologies Inc. saw -25.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HSDT starting from ANDREEFF DANE, who purchase 80,041 shares at the price of $0.25 back on Dec 16. After this action, ANDREEFF DANE now owns 332,517 shares of Helius Medical Technologies Inc., valued at $19,946 using the latest closing price.

ANDREEFF DANE, the President and CEO of Helius Medical Technologies Inc., purchase 89,300 shares at $0.31 during a trade that took place back on Nov 23, which means that ANDREEFF DANE is holding 308,003 shares at $27,835 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HSDT

Equity return is now at value -189.10, with -138.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (HSDT) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.