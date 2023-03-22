GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE: EAF) is above average at 3.11x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.40.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) is $5.67, which is $1.51 above the current market price. The public float for EAF is 256.21M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.00% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of EAF on March 22, 2023 was 1.61M shares.

EAF) stock’s latest price update

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE: EAF)’s stock price has decreased by -1.96 compared to its previous closing price of 4.59. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -6.83% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

EAF’s Market Performance

GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) has experienced a -6.83% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -18.48% drop in the past month, and a -4.66% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.16% for EAF. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -15.17% for EAF stock, with a simple moving average of -22.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EAF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EAF stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for EAF by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for EAF in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $7 based on the research report published on July 13th of the previous year 2022.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EAF reach a price target of $10, previously predicting the price at $13. The rating they have provided for EAF stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on June 07th, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to EAF, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on June 16th of the previous year.

EAF Trading at -19.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EAF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.45%, as shares sank -19.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EAF fell by -6.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.25. In addition, GrafTech International Ltd. saw -5.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EAF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+36.28 for the present operating margin

+42.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for GrafTech International Ltd. stands at +29.89. The total capital return value is set at 39.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 33.04. Equity return is now at value 163.10, with 24.80 for asset returns.

Based on GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF), the company’s capital structure generated 274.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 73.31. Total debt to assets is 57.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 273.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 73.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.43.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.