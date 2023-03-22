Flora Growth Corp. (FLGC) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC)’s stock price has decreased by -9.57 compared to its previous closing price of 0.34. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -10.90% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 05/11/21 that Flora Growth, the Newest Cannabis Stock, Drops in IPO

Is It Worth Investing in Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Flora Growth Corp. (FLGC) by analysts is $1.13, which is $2.58 above the current market price. The public float for FLGC is 68.03M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.02% of that float. On March 22, 2023, the average trading volume of FLGC was 1.84M shares.

FLGC’s Market Performance

FLGC stock saw a decrease of -10.90% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -29.47% and a quarterly a decrease of 13.30%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.23%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.20% for Flora Growth Corp. (FLGC). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -19.67% for FLGC stock, with a simple moving average of -46.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FLGC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FLGC stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for FLGC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FLGC in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $10 based on the research report published on October 13th of the previous year 2021.

MKM Partners, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FLGC reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for FLGC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 23rd, 2021.

FLGC Trading at -10.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLGC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.23%, as shares sank -27.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLGC fell by -10.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3718. In addition, Flora Growth Corp. saw 33.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FLGC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-199.58 for the present operating margin

-78.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Flora Growth Corp. stands at -236.63.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.84.

Conclusion

To sum up, Flora Growth Corp. (FLGC) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.