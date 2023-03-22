Euronav NV (EURN) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN)’s stock price has increased by 6.22 compared to its previous closing price of 16.73. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.39% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN) is 18.13x, which is above its average ratio. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Euronav NV (EURN) is $20.01, which is $4.42 above the current market price. The public float for EURN is 87.22M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.72% of that float. On March 22, 2023, EURN’s average trading volume was 2.53M shares.

EURN’s Market Performance

EURN stock saw an increase of -0.39% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 7.96% and a quarterly increase of -2.90%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.52%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.65% for Euronav NV (EURN). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.08% for EURN stock, with a simple moving average of 9.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EURN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EURN stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for EURN by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for EURN in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $20 based on the research report published on March 06th of the current year 2023.

EURN Trading at 7.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EURN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.52%, as shares surge +7.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EURN fell by -0.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.84. In addition, Euronav NV saw 4.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EURN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.42 for the present operating margin

+27.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Euronav NV stands at +23.74. The total capital return value is set at 5.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.97.

Based on Euronav NV (EURN), the company’s capital structure generated 78.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.84. Total debt to assets is 42.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 68.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.06 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.06.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Euronav NV (EURN) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.