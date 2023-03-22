Alzamend Neuro Inc. (ALZN) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Alzamend Neuro Inc. (ALZN) has seen a -7.11% decrease in the past week, with a -20.48% drop in the past month, and a -46.53% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.39% for ALZN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.65% for ALZN stock, with a simple moving average of -50.76% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Alzamend Neuro Inc. (NASDAQ: ALZN) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ALZN is $7.00, which is $6.55 above the current market price. The public float for ALZN is 55.79M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.29% of that float. The average trading volume for ALZN on March 22, 2023 was 293.04K shares.

ALZN) stock’s latest price update

Alzamend Neuro Inc. (NASDAQ: ALZN)’s stock price has increased by 6.02 compared to its previous closing price of 0.42. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -7.11% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALZN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALZN stocks, with Ascendiant Capital Markets repeating the rating for ALZN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ALZN in the upcoming period, according to Ascendiant Capital Markets is $8 based on the research report published on October 01st of the previous year 2021.

ALZN Trading at -22.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALZN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.91%, as shares sank -20.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALZN fell by -8.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4985. In addition, Alzamend Neuro Inc. saw -21.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALZN starting from AULT MILTON C III, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $0.43 back on Mar 17. After this action, AULT MILTON C III now owns 11,060,001 shares of Alzamend Neuro Inc., valued at $2,149 using the latest closing price.

AULT MILTON C III, the 10% Owner of Alzamend Neuro Inc., purchase 4,000 shares at $0.50 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that AULT MILTON C III is holding 11,055,001 shares at $2,006 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALZN

The total capital return value is set at -156.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch -160.92.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.37.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Alzamend Neuro Inc. (ALZN) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.