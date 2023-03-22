AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

while the 36-month beta value is 2.03.

The public float for AER is 239.23M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.04% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AER on March 22, 2023 was 1.20M shares.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

AER) stock’s latest price update

AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE: AER)’s stock price has increased by 2.47 compared to its previous closing price of 51.77. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.70% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

AER’s Market Performance

AER’s stock has fallen by -2.70% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -13.57% and a quarterly drop of -7.34%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.25% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.76% for AerCap Holdings N.V. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.60% for AER stock, with a simple moving average of 2.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AER

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AER stocks, with Susquehanna repeating the rating for AER by listing it as a “Positive.” The predicted price for AER in the upcoming period, according to Susquehanna is $80 based on the research report published on January 07th of the previous year 2022.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AER reach a price target of $75, previously predicting the price at $54. The rating they have provided for AER stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 12th, 2021.

Stephens gave a rating of “Overweight” to AER, setting the target price at $88 in the report published on March 11th of the previous year.

AER Trading at -13.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AER to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.25%, as shares sank -9.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AER fell by -2.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $58.40. In addition, AerCap Holdings N.V. saw -9.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AER

Equity return is now at value -4.70, with -1.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.